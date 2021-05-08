Who's Playing

Memphis @ Toronto

Current Records: Memphis 33-33; Toronto 27-40

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-9 against the Toronto Raptors since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Memphis is on the road again Saturday and plays against Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET May 8 at Amalie Arena. The Grizzlies won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread favored Memphis on Thursday, but luck did not. They took a 111-97 bruising from the Detroit Pistons. Small forward Dillon Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for Memphis; Brooks finished with only nine points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Toronto fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Washington Wizards on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-129. Despite the defeat, the Raptors got a solid performance out of power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 44 points and 11 boards along with seven assists.

The Grizzlies are now 33-33 while Toronto sits at 27-40. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the game with 9.2 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Toronto ranks third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last ten games against Memphis.