Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Toronto
Current Records: Atlanta 16-20; Toronto 17-19
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Amalie Arena. If the game is anything like Atlanta's 132-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Last week, the Hawks narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Orlando Magic 115-112. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 61-42 deficit. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 32 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Boston Celtics last Thursday, falling 132-125. The losing side was boosted by power forward Chris Boucher, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points and five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Atlanta is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 17-18-1 against the spread.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 16-20 while Toronto's defeat dropped them down to 17-19. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Raptors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 06, 2021 - Atlanta 132 vs. Toronto 121
- Jan 28, 2020 - Toronto 130 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 20, 2020 - Toronto 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Nov 23, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 116
- Feb 07, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 08, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 06, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jan 24, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 29, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Atlanta 98
- Nov 25, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Atlanta 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Atlanta 105 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Atlanta 125 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 03, 2016 - Toronto 128 vs. Atlanta 84
- Apr 07, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Toronto 87
- Mar 30, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 10, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 96
- Dec 02, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Atlanta 86