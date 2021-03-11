Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Toronto

Current Records: Atlanta 16-20; Toronto 17-19

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Amalie Arena. If the game is anything like Atlanta's 132-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Last week, the Hawks narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Orlando Magic 115-112. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 61-42 deficit. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 32 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Boston Celtics last Thursday, falling 132-125. The losing side was boosted by power forward Chris Boucher, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points and five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Atlanta is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 17-18-1 against the spread.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 16-20 while Toronto's defeat dropped them down to 17-19. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Raptors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.