Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Toronto
Current Records: Atlanta 4-2; Toronto 3-3
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Toronto suffered a grim 112-90 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and the Raptors were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Point guard Fred VanVleet had a rough night: he finished with only one point on 0-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, falling 123-115. The losing side was boosted by point guard Trae Young, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points, five assists and six boards. Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points. Young's points were the most he has had all season.
The Raptors are now 3-3 while Atlanta sits at 4-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.5. But Atlanta enters the game with only 5.7 steals given up per game on average, good for second best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.33
Odds
The Raptors are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 05, 2022 - Toronto 118 vs. Atlanta 108
- Feb 26, 2022 - Atlanta 127 vs. Toronto 100
- Feb 04, 2022 - Toronto 125 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 31, 2022 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 100
- Apr 13, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Toronto 103
- Mar 11, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Toronto 120
- Feb 06, 2021 - Atlanta 132 vs. Toronto 121
- Jan 28, 2020 - Toronto 130 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 20, 2020 - Toronto 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Nov 23, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 116
- Feb 07, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 08, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 06, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jan 24, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 29, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Atlanta 98
- Nov 25, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Atlanta 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Atlanta 105 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Atlanta 125 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 03, 2016 - Toronto 128 vs. Atlanta 84
- Apr 07, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Toronto 87
- Mar 30, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 10, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 96
- Dec 02, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Atlanta 86