Atlanta @ Toronto

Current Records: Atlanta 4-2; Toronto 3-3

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Toronto suffered a grim 112-90 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and the Raptors were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Point guard Fred VanVleet had a rough night: he finished with only one point on 0-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, falling 123-115. The losing side was boosted by point guard Trae Young, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points, five assists and six boards. Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points. Young's points were the most he has had all season.

The Raptors are now 3-3 while Atlanta sits at 4-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.5. But Atlanta enters the game with only 5.7 steals given up per game on average, good for second best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $32.33

The Raptors are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Atlanta.