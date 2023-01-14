Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Toronto

Current Records: Atlanta 20-22; Toronto 19-23

What to Know

This Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.21 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Scotiabank Arena. If the matchup is anything like the Hawks' 124-122 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Friday, Atlanta narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Indiana Pacers 113-111. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to center Onyeka Okongwu, who posted a double-double on 20 rebounds and 18 points along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, winning 124-114. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 35 points in addition to seven boards.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.