Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Toronto
Current Records: Atlanta 20-22; Toronto 19-23
What to Know
This Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.21 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Scotiabank Arena. If the matchup is anything like the Hawks' 124-122 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
On Friday, Atlanta narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Indiana Pacers 113-111. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to center Onyeka Okongwu, who posted a double-double on 20 rebounds and 18 points along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, winning 124-114. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 35 points in addition to seven boards.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.
- Nov 19, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. Toronto 122
- Oct 31, 2022 - Toronto 139 vs. Atlanta 109
- Apr 05, 2022 - Toronto 118 vs. Atlanta 108
- Feb 26, 2022 - Atlanta 127 vs. Toronto 100
- Feb 04, 2022 - Toronto 125 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 31, 2022 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 100
- Apr 13, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Toronto 103
- Mar 11, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Toronto 120
- Feb 06, 2021 - Atlanta 132 vs. Toronto 121
- Jan 28, 2020 - Toronto 130 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 20, 2020 - Toronto 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Nov 23, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 116
- Feb 07, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 08, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 06, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jan 24, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 29, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Atlanta 98
- Nov 25, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Atlanta 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Atlanta 105 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Atlanta 125 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 03, 2016 - Toronto 128 vs. Atlanta 84
- Apr 07, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Toronto 87
- Mar 30, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 10, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 96
- Dec 02, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Atlanta 86