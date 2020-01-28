Watch Raptors vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Raptors vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Toronto
Current Records: Atlanta 12-35; Toronto 32-14
What to Know
Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.83 points per contest. They will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Atlanta knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Toronto likes a good challenge.
The Hawks strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 152-133. Point guard Trae Young had a dynamite game for the Hawks; he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 45 points and 14 dimes in addition to six boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Young.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Toronto sidestepped the San Antonio Spurs for a 110-106 win. It was another big night for power forward Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and eight rebounds.
Atlanta has some work to do to even out the 3-13 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.02
Odds
The Raptors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 233
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 20, 2020 - Toronto 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Nov 23, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 116
- Feb 07, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 08, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 06, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jan 24, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 29, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Atlanta 98
- Nov 25, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Atlanta 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Atlanta 105 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Atlanta 125 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 03, 2016 - Toronto 128 vs. Atlanta 84
- Apr 07, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Toronto 87
- Mar 30, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 10, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 96
- Dec 02, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Atlanta 86
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eric Gordon drops career-high 50 in Utah
Eric Gordon put the Rockets on his back Monday
-
Fox pulls off insane game-tying score
De'Aaron Fox caught the Timberwolves napping
-
LeBron breaks silence on Kobe's death
The new face of the Los Angeles Lakers has finally broken his silence on the death of the old...
-
Heat's Spoelstra recalls Kobe memories
Spoelstra marveled at Bryant's ability to basically live with split personalities
-
Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant dies at 13
Gianna Bryant shared a basketball bond with Kobe, and now we'll never get to see her carry...
-
NBA teams offer tributes to Kobe Bryant
The Pistons opened play on Monday with a stunning tribute to Kobe Bryant
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut