Watch Raptors vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Raptors vs. Hawks basketball game

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Toronto

Current Records: Atlanta 12-35; Toronto 32-14

What to Know

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.83 points per contest. They will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Atlanta knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Toronto likes a good challenge.

The Hawks strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 152-133. Point guard Trae Young had a dynamite game for the Hawks; he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 45 points and 14 dimes in addition to six boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Young.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Toronto sidestepped the San Antonio Spurs for a 110-106 win. It was another big night for power forward Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and eight rebounds.

Atlanta has some work to do to even out the 3-13 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: The Sports Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $60.02

Odds

The Raptors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Toronto have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.

