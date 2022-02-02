Through 1 Quarter

The Miami Heat fell flat on their face against the Boston Celtics on Monday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Miami has emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and is ahead of the Toronto Raptors 32-24.

The Heat have enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Bam Adebayo and small forward Jimmy Butler. The former has nine points along with four boards, while the latter has five points and two assists in addition to three rebounds.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Toronto

Current Records: Miami 32-19; Toronto 25-23

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They and the Miami Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Scotiabank Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the game is anything like Toronto's 124-120 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-100 on Monday. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 9-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six rebounds. The matchup made it Trent Jr.'s fourth in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Miami has to be aching after a bruising 122-92 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Monday. Miami was down 94-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Tyler Herro wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami; Herro finished with 13 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Toronto's win lifted them to 25-23 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 32-19. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if the Heat bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $168.48

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Miami.

Injury Report for Toronto

Khem Birch: Out (Nose)

Injury Report for Miami