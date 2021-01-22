Who's Playing

Miami @ Toronto

Current Records: Miami 6-7; Toronto 5-9

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Heat are hoping for another win. They beat Toronto 111-102 on Wednesday. Miami can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Miami's victory brought them up to 6-7 while Toronto's loss pulled them down to 5-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Miami enters the contest with 22.2 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Raptors are stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Toronto have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Miami.