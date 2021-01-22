Who's Playing
Miami @ Toronto
Current Records: Miami 6-7; Toronto 5-9
What to Know
The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Heat are hoping for another win. They beat Toronto 111-102 on Wednesday. Miami can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
Miami's victory brought them up to 6-7 while Toronto's loss pulled them down to 5-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Miami enters the contest with 22.2 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Raptors are stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Toronto have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Miami.
- Jan 20, 2021 - Miami 111 vs. Toronto 102
- Aug 03, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Miami 103
- Jan 02, 2020 - Miami 84 vs. Toronto 76
- Dec 03, 2019 - Miami 121 vs. Toronto 110
- Apr 07, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 10, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 26, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 25, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 115
- Apr 11, 2018 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 13, 2018 - Toronto 115 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 09, 2018 - Miami 90 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 07, 2017 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 23, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 11, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 87
- May 15, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Miami 89
- May 13, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Toronto 91
- May 11, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Miami 91
- May 09, 2016 - Miami 94 vs. Toronto 87
- May 07, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Miami 91
- May 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 92
- May 03, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 12, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Miami 104
- Jan 22, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Toronto 108 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 08, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Toronto 76