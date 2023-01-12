Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Toronto

Current Records: Charlotte 11-31; Toronto 18-23

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will stay at home another game and welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Scotiabank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Thursday.

Charlotte is out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. The Raptors enjoyed a cozy 132-120 win over Charlotte. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 28 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Toronto's victory lifted them to 18-23 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 11-31. Allowing an average of 118.48 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.79

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Toronto have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.