Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Toronto
Current Records: Charlotte 11-31; Toronto 18-23
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will stay at home another game and welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Scotiabank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Thursday.
Charlotte is out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. The Raptors enjoyed a cozy 132-120 win over Charlotte. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 28 points and seven assists along with eight boards.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Toronto's victory lifted them to 18-23 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 11-31. Allowing an average of 118.48 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.79
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Toronto have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 120
- Feb 25, 2022 - Charlotte 125 vs. Toronto 93
- Feb 07, 2022 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 25, 2022 - Toronto 125 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 13, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 16, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 14, 2021 - Toronto 111 vs. Charlotte 108
- Feb 28, 2020 - Charlotte 99 vs. Toronto 96
- Jan 08, 2020 - Toronto 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Nov 18, 2019 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 96
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99