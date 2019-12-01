Watch Raptors vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Raptors vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Toronto 14-4; Utah 12-7
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 6-2 against the Utah Jazz since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Toronto will look to defend their home court against Utah at 6 p.m. ET. The Raptors are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Orlando Magic last week, winning 90-83. F Norman Powell was the offensive standout of the contest for Toronto, as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 33 points.
Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday, winning 103-94. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 55-40 deficit.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Raptors to 14-4 and the Jazz to 12-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.95
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jazz.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won six out of their last eight games against Utah.
- Jan 01, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 116
- Nov 05, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 26, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Toronto 93
- Nov 03, 2017 - Toronto 109 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 05, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 23, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 98
- Mar 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 18, 2015 - Utah 93 vs. Toronto 89
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec 1 DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Embiid bounces back in big way after dud
Embiid has followed up the worst performance of his career with three consecutive great games
-
Harden scores 60 in three quarters
James Harden might have been able to catch Kobe Bryant's 81-point game if he'd needed to play...
-
Ben Simmons has 3 steals in 14 seconds
You don't need to shoot when you can do this
-
Ja Morant week-to-week with back spasms
The Rookie of the Year favorite is dealing with an injury that will hamper him for the next...
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 5
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 5 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans