Watch Raptors vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Toronto 14-4; Utah 12-7

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 6-2 against the Utah Jazz since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Toronto will look to defend their home court against Utah at 6 p.m. ET. The Raptors are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Orlando Magic last week, winning 90-83. F Norman Powell was the offensive standout of the contest for Toronto, as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 33 points.

Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday, winning 103-94. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 55-40 deficit.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toronto are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Raptors to 14-4 and the Jazz to 12-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.95

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jazz.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won six out of their last eight games against Utah.