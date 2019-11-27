Watch Raptors vs. Knicks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Raptors vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Toronto 12-4; New York 4-13
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 2-14 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. New York and Toronto will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. New York staggers into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses while Toronto skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.
The Knicks needed just a quick three to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 103-101.
As for Toronto, Toronto has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Raptors secured a 101-96 W over Philadelphia. Toronto's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Fred VanVleet, who had 24 points and eight assists, and PF Pascal Siakam, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.
Toronto's win lifted them to 12-4 while New York's loss dropped them down to 4-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.30%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, New York has only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 16 games against New York.
