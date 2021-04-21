Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Toronto

Current Records: Brooklyn 39-19; Toronto 24-34

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 23-2 against the Brooklyn Nets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Raptors will take on Brooklyn at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena after having had a few days off. Toronto is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 112-106 victory. Toronto can attribute much of their success to power forward Chris Boucher, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-129 on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 32 points and eight assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Toronto to 24-34 and Brooklyn to 39-19. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Toronto have won 23 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.