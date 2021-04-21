Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Toronto
Current Records: Brooklyn 39-19; Toronto 24-34
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 23-2 against the Brooklyn Nets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Raptors will take on Brooklyn at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena after having had a few days off. Toronto is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 112-106 victory. Toronto can attribute much of their success to power forward Chris Boucher, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-129 on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 32 points and eight assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Toronto to 24-34 and Brooklyn to 39-19. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Toronto have won 23 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 05, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Aug 23, 2020 - Toronto 150 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 21, 2020 - Toronto 117 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Aug 19, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Aug 17, 2020 - Toronto 134 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 08, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 04, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 91 vs. Brooklyn 74