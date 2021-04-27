Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Toronto

Current Records: Brooklyn 41-20; Toronto 26-35

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 24-2 against the Brooklyn Nets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Toronto is getting right back to it as they host Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET April 27 at Amalie Arena. The Raptors are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Toronto strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 112-96. Toronto's point guard Malachi Flynn looked sharp as he had 18 points and five assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 on Sunday. The Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 dimes in addition to six rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Raptors to 26-35 and Brooklyn to 41-20. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Toronto and Brooklyn clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto

CTV Sportsnet Toronto Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.