Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Toronto
Current Records: Brooklyn 41-20; Toronto 26-35
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 24-2 against the Brooklyn Nets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Toronto is getting right back to it as they host Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET April 27 at Amalie Arena. The Raptors are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Toronto strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 112-96. Toronto's point guard Malachi Flynn looked sharp as he had 18 points and five assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 on Sunday. The Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 dimes in addition to six rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Raptors to 26-35 and Brooklyn to 41-20. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Toronto and Brooklyn clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Toronto have won 24 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 21, 2021 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 05, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Aug 23, 2020 - Toronto 150 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 21, 2020 - Toronto 117 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Aug 19, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Aug 17, 2020 - Toronto 134 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 08, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 04, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 91 vs. Brooklyn 74