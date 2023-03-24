Who's Playing

Detroit @ Toronto

Current Records: Detroit 16-57; Toronto 35-38

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Toronto Raptors since March 3 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pistons will take on Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.63 points per contest.

Detroit suffered a grim 129-107 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Detroit was down 99-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Marvin Bagley III, who had 31 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Toronto had to settle for a 118-114 defeat against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 31 points and ten boards in addition to seven assists. That makes it four consecutive games in which Siakam has had at least ten rebounds.

The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.13

Odds

The Raptors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Toronto have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.