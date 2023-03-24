Who's Playing
Detroit @ Toronto
Current Records: Detroit 16-57; Toronto 35-38
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Toronto Raptors since March 3 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pistons will take on Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.63 points per contest.
Detroit suffered a grim 129-107 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Detroit was down 99-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of center Marvin Bagley III, who had 31 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Toronto had to settle for a 118-114 defeat against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 31 points and ten boards in addition to seven assists. That makes it four consecutive games in which Siakam has had at least ten rebounds.
The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $56.13
Odds
The Raptors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Toronto have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Toronto 95 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 12, 2023 - Toronto 119 vs. Detroit 118
- Nov 14, 2022 - Toronto 115 vs. Detroit 111
- Mar 03, 2022 - Detroit 108 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 14, 2022 - Detroit 103 vs. Toronto 87
- Nov 13, 2021 - Detroit 127 vs. Toronto 121
- Mar 29, 2021 - Detroit 118 vs. Toronto 104
- Mar 17, 2021 - Detroit 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Mar 03, 2021 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 31, 2020 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 92
- Dec 18, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 30, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
- Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
- Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
- Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
- Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107