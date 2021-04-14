Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Toronto

Current Records: San Antonio 26-26; Toronto 21-34

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while Toronto will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Everything went San Antonio's way against the Orlando Magic on Monday as they made off with a 120-97 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 60-37. San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 19 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 108-103 to the Atlanta Hawks. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; Trent Jr. played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Antonio is now 26-26 while the Raptors sit at 21-34. Two stats to keep an eye on: San Antonio comes into the contest boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.9. On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.9 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Toronto in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last 11 games against Toronto.