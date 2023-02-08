Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Toronto

Current Records: San Antonio 14-40; Toronto 25-30

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toronto Raptors and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 26 of 2020. San Antonio's road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against Toronto. The Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.63 points per game.

San Antonio found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 128-104 punch to the gut against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. This matchup was a close 62-59 at the break, but unfortunately for San Antonio it sure didn't stay that way. Small forward Keldon Johnson (21 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Raptors came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, sneaking past 106-103. The top scorers for Toronto were power forward Pascal Siakam (19 points) and center Chris Boucher (17 points).

The Spurs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past eight games.

Toronto's victory lifted them to 25-30 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 14-40. We'll see if the Raptors can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 15 games against San Antonio.