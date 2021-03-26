Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Toronto

Current Records: Phoenix 29-14; Toronto 18-26

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET March 26 at Amalie Arena. The Raptors will be strutting in after a victory while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

Everything went Toronto's way against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday as they made off with a 135-111 win. It was another big night for Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 27 points and six assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but Phoenix was not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Phoenix was just a bucket short of a win and fell 112-111 to the Magic. Despite their defeat, the Suns got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 25 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds, was the best among equals.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Toronto's victory brought them up to 18-26 while Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 29-14. Toronto is 9-8 after wins this year, and Phoenix is 10-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.