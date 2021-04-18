Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Toronto

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-36; Toronto 23-34

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder's road trip will continue as they head to Amalie Arena at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. Toronto should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.

It was all tied up 56-56 at halftime, but OKC was not quite the Detroit Pistons' equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-104 to Detroit. Point guard Theo Maledon wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Maledon played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home this past Friday as they won 113-102. The Raptors' shooting guard Paul Watson Jr. looked sharp as he shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.

OKC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take OKC against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

OKC is now 20-36 while Toronto sits at 23-34. Toronto is 11-11 after wins this year, and OKC is 13-22 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Toronto.