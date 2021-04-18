Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Toronto
Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-36; Toronto 23-34
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder's road trip will continue as they head to Amalie Arena at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. Toronto should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.
It was all tied up 56-56 at halftime, but OKC was not quite the Detroit Pistons' equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-104 to Detroit. Point guard Theo Maledon wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Maledon played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home this past Friday as they won 113-102. The Raptors' shooting guard Paul Watson Jr. looked sharp as he shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.
OKC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take OKC against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
OKC is now 20-36 while Toronto sits at 23-34. Toronto is 11-11 after wins this year, and OKC is 13-22 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Toronto.
- Mar 31, 2021 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Toronto 103
- Jan 15, 2020 - Toronto 130 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Dec 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Toronto 97
- Mar 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 20, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Mar 18, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Toronto 125
- Dec 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 16, 2017 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Toronto 102
- Nov 09, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 04, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98