Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Toronto
Current Records: Oklahoma City 34-35; Toronto 33-36
What to Know
This Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.16 points per game. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
The Thunder had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, taking their matchup 121-107. OKC relied on the efforts of small forward Jalen Williams, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points in addition to seven rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Toronto and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Raptors wrapped it up with a 125-110 victory at home. Point guard Fred VanVleet continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points and seven assists. This also makes it three games in a row in which VanVleet has had at least three steals.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 25-10-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Thunder to 34-35 and the Raptors to 33-36. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.63
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 15 games against Toronto.
- Nov 11, 2022 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Toronto 113
- Feb 09, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 08, 2021 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Toronto 109
- Apr 18, 2021 - Toronto 112 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Mar 31, 2021 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Toronto 103
- Jan 15, 2020 - Toronto 130 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Dec 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Toronto 97
- Mar 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 20, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Mar 18, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Toronto 125
- Dec 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 16, 2017 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Toronto 102
- Nov 09, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 04, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98