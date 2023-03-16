Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Toronto

Current Records: Oklahoma City 34-35; Toronto 33-36

What to Know

This Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.16 points per game. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Thunder had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, taking their matchup 121-107. OKC relied on the efforts of small forward Jalen Williams, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points in addition to seven rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Toronto and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Raptors wrapped it up with a 125-110 victory at home. Point guard Fred VanVleet continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points and seven assists. This also makes it three games in a row in which VanVleet has had at least three steals.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 25-10-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 34-35 and the Raptors to 33-36. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.63

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 15 games against Toronto.