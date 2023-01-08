Who's Playing
Portland @ Toronto
Current Records: Portland 19-19; Toronto 16-23
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since Nov. 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Raptors will play host again and welcome Portland to Scotiabank Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Toronto was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 112-108 to the New York Knicks. The losing side was boosted by point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 28 points and seven assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Rip City came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, falling 108-99. Despite the loss, Rip City got a solid performance out of small forward Josh Hart, who almost dropped a triple-double on 12 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists. Hart's performance made up for a slower game against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Wednesday.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Toronto is now 16-23 while Rip City sits at 19-19. The Raptors are 10-12 after losses this season, Rip City 10-8.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.10
Odds
The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won eight out of their last 14 games against Portland.
- Jan 23, 2022 - Portland 114 vs. Toronto 105
- Nov 15, 2021 - Portland 118 vs. Toronto 113
- Mar 28, 2021 - Portland 122 vs. Toronto 117
- Jan 11, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Toronto 111
- Jan 07, 2020 - Portland 101 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Portland 106
- Mar 01, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 14, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Toronto 122
- Feb 02, 2018 - Toronto 130 vs. Portland 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Toronto 99 vs. Portland 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 26, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Portland 91
- Mar 04, 2016 - Toronto 117 vs. Portland 115
- Feb 04, 2016 - Toronto 110 vs. Portland 103