Who's Playing

Portland @ Toronto

Current Records: Portland 19-19; Toronto 16-23

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since Nov. 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Raptors will play host again and welcome Portland to Scotiabank Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Toronto was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 112-108 to the New York Knicks. The losing side was boosted by point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 28 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Rip City came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, falling 108-99. Despite the loss, Rip City got a solid performance out of small forward Josh Hart, who almost dropped a triple-double on 12 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists. Hart's performance made up for a slower game against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Wednesday.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Toronto is now 16-23 while Rip City sits at 19-19. The Raptors are 10-12 after losses this season, Rip City 10-8.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.10

Odds

The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 14 games against Portland.