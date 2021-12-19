Through 2 Quarters

The Toronto Raptors were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front at halftime with a 66-44 lead over the Golden State Warriors.

Toronto has been led by point guard Fred VanVleet, who so far has shot 5-for-8 from downtown and has posted a double-double on 20 points and ten assists along with five rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is OG Anunoby's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Golden State has enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Kevon Looney and power forward Jonathan Kuminga. The former has ten points and two assists in addition to two boards, while the latter has 12 points.

If the matchup were over at this point, it would be the Warriors' worst margin of defeat yet this year.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Toronto

Current Records: Golden State 24-5; Toronto 13-15

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Toronto fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-129. Despite the loss, Toronto had strong showings from point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and nine assists, and power forward Scottie Barnes, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards in addition to five dimes.

Speaking of close games: Golden State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Boston Celtics on Friday, sneaking past 111-107. Small forward Andrew Wiggins was the offensive standout of the contest for Golden State, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 27 points and six rebounds.

The Raptors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Toronto is now 13-15 while the Warriors sit at 24-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toronto ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But Golden State enters the matchup with 9.34 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $134.00

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 18 games against Toronto.

Injury Report for Toronto

David Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Calf)

Khem Birch: Out (Knee)

Pascal Siakam: Out (Covid-19)

Dalano Banton: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Golden State