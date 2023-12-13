Officials in every sport can miss some calls every once in a while, but some of them stand out as being inexcusable. That would be one way to describe the technical foul Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. received Tuesday night.

In the Mavericks' 127-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic made a great play to swipe the ball from LeBron James and run the other way on a fast break. Doncic found Hardaway with a pass, and the latter slammed it home on a fairly standard dunk.

Hardaway hung on the rim for the briefest of moments to let Lakers star Anthony Davis go past him, and that drew a technical foul from the officiating crew. It was a head-scratching call, and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller lit into the referees on the broadcast.

"That is terrible by these officials, and for them to have six eyes and not huddle up to correct themselves, that's terrible," Miller said. "There's no way Joey Crawford or Eddie F. Rush ever would have called that."

It was an extremely tough call on Hardaway, and in such a tight game, the officials are lucky it didn't swing the outcome in the Lakers' favor. In fact, Hardaway wound up being one of the stars of the game, despite that call. His 32 points were second on the team, behind only Doncic.