Watch Rockets-Thunder NBA Christmas Day online, live stream, TV channel, tip time
The Rockets and Thunder should offer enough scoring to satisfy your Christmas Day appetites
How to watch Rockets vs. Thunder
- Date: Monday, Dec. 25
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WATCHESPN
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds (available on game day).
Analysis: This Christmas Day showdown is tipping off right in the middle of the dinner slot. Whether you're just sitting down, in the middle of eating or just finished make sure to find some time to throw what should be an exciting Rockets-Thunder battle. There's some concern that health will get in the way of a full matchup however.
Houston has been battling injuries to key players such as Chris Paul and Clint Capela, but it's taking on an OKC team that has struggled to play consistent basketball. The Thunder look far better than they did earlier in the season, but they still have moments that remind everyone of their poor start.
This will be a great chance for OKC to make a statement on Christmas that it's gotten everything together and there are no problems. It will also give the Rockets a chance to bounce back from their most recent losses. Either way it should be one of Christmas Day's more entertaining games.
