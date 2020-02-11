Watch Rockets vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston @ Houston

Current Records: Boston 37-15; Houston 33-20

What to Know

The Boston Celtics haven't won a game against the Houston Rockets since Dec. 28 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Boston is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Houston at 9:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Celtics are looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Boston escaped with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Point guard Kemba Walker (27 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (26 points) were the top scorers for Boston.

Speaking of close games: Houston lost 114-113 to the Utah Jazz on Sunday on a last-minute 33-foot three from Utah's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the clock expired. Despite the loss, Houston had strong showings from shooting guard James Harden, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, ten assists, and ten boards, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 39 points in addition to six boards. The Beard now has three triple-doubles this season.

The Celtics are now 37-15 while Houston sits at 33-20. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston enters the contest with only 105.5 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Houston ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.2 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 231

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Boston.