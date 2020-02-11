Watch Rockets vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Rockets vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Houston
Current Records: Boston 37-15; Houston 33-20
What to Know
The Boston Celtics haven't won a game against the Houston Rockets since Dec. 28 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Boston is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Houston at 9:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Celtics are looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.
Boston escaped with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Point guard Kemba Walker (27 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (26 points) were the top scorers for Boston.
Speaking of close games: Houston lost 114-113 to the Utah Jazz on Sunday on a last-minute 33-foot three from Utah's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic as the clock expired. Despite the loss, Houston had strong showings from shooting guard James Harden, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, ten assists, and ten boards, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 39 points in addition to six boards. The Beard now has three triple-doubles this season.
The Celtics are now 37-15 while Houston sits at 33-20. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston enters the contest with only 105.5 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Houston ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.2 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 231
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last eight games against Boston.
- Mar 03, 2019 - Houston 115 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 27, 2018 - Houston 127 vs. Boston 113
- Mar 03, 2018 - Houston 123 vs. Boston 120
- Dec 28, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Houston 98
- Jan 25, 2017 - Boston 120 vs. Houston 109
- Dec 05, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Boston 106
- Mar 11, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Boston 98
- Nov 16, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Houston 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Raptors make it 15 straight wins
The Raptors now have the longest winning streak of any Canadian franchise in a major American...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Trades making impact
A few contenders made big moves at the deadline, and now they're tasked with fitting in their...
-
Clippers vs. Sixers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Clippers vs. 76ers game 10,000 times.
-
Iguodala takes IQ to similar culture
Iguodala was welcomed back by former teammates and fans in his first game against the Warriors...
-
Curry, Klay play rock-paper-scissors
The Splash Brothers apparently aren't too keen on public speaking
-
Report: Hornets to buyout Kidd-Gilchrist
Charlotte selected Kidd-Gilchrist with the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant