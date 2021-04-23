Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Houston
Current Records: Los Angeles 42-19; Houston 15-44
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Toyota Center. Los Angeles won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Clippers didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday as they won 117-105. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 39-24 deficit. Los Angeles' shooting guard Luke Kennard looked sharp as he shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and seven boards. Kennard's performance made up for a slower contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kennard's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, a victory for Houston just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 112-89 loss to the Utah Jazz might stick with them for a while. Houston was down 91-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Jae'Sean Tate just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-19 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count the Rockets out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against Houston.
- Apr 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
- Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105