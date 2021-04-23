Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 42-19; Houston 15-44

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Toyota Center. Los Angeles won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Clippers didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday as they won 117-105. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 39-24 deficit. Los Angeles' shooting guard Luke Kennard looked sharp as he shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and seven boards. Kennard's performance made up for a slower contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kennard's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, a victory for Houston just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 112-89 loss to the Utah Jazz might stick with them for a while. Houston was down 91-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Jae'Sean Tate just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-19 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count the Rockets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against Houston.