Who's Playing
Memphis @ Houston
Current Records: Memphis 1-0; Houston 41-122
What to Know
The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117 points per game before their contest Friday. The Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Memphis should still be riding high after a win, while Houston will be looking to get back in the win column.
Houston came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, falling 117-107. Kevin Porter (21 points) was the top scorer for Houston.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Grizz ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 115-112 victory over the New York Knicks. Memphis' Ja Morant looked sharp as he had 34 points and nine assists.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 0-0-1 against the spread.
Houston suffered a grim 122-98 defeat to Memphis when the two teams previously met in March. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston and Memphis both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.
