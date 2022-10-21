Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 1-0; Houston 41-122

What to Know

The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117 points per game before their contest Friday. The Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Memphis should still be riding high after a win, while Houston will be looking to get back in the win column.

Houston came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, falling 117-107. Kevin Porter (21 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Grizz ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 115-112 victory over the New York Knicks. Memphis' Ja Morant looked sharp as he had 34 points and nine assists.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 0-0-1 against the spread.

Houston suffered a grim 122-98 defeat to Memphis when the two teams previously met in March. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston and Memphis both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.