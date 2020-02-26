Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Houston
Current Records: Memphis 28-29; Houston 37-20
What to Know
Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. Houston is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Memphis is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Rockets didn't have too much trouble with the New York Knicks at home on Monday as they won 123-112. It was another big night for Houston's shooting guard James Harden, who had 37 points and nine assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Memphis was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 124-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-37. Center Jonas Valanciunas had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 28-29 against the spread.
Houston ended up a good deal behind Memphis when they played the last time the two teams met in January, losing 121-110. A big part of Houston's success was The Beard, so the Grizzlies will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.77
Odds
The Rockets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: 236
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.
- Jan 14, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Houston 110
- Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125
- Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96
- Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90
- Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108
- Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91
- Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84
