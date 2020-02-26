Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 28-29; Houston 37-20

What to Know

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. Houston is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Memphis is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Rockets didn't have too much trouble with the New York Knicks at home on Monday as they won 123-112. It was another big night for Houston's shooting guard James Harden, who had 37 points and nine assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 124-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-37. Center Jonas Valanciunas had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 28-29 against the spread.

Houston ended up a good deal behind Memphis when they played the last time the two teams met in January, losing 121-110. A big part of Houston's success was The Beard, so the Grizzlies will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.77

Odds

The Rockets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.