Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 14-15; Houston 11-20

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between Houston and the Toronto Raptors this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 122-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who had 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis suffered a grim 119-99 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 boards. That makes it six consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Rockets are now 11-20 while the Grizzlies sit at 14-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Memphis has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.

Feb 04, 2021 - Houston 115 vs. Memphis 103

Feb 26, 2020 - Houston 140 vs. Memphis 112

Jan 14, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Houston 110

Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100

Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125

Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94

Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101

Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97

Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83

Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96

Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89

Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90

Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108

Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95

Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105

Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109

Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81

Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91

Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93

Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84

Injury Report for Houston

Kenyon Martin Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Victor Oladipo: Out (Rest)

Christian Wood: Out (Ankle)

Dante Exum: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Memphis