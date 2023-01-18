Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Houston

Current Records: Charlotte 11-34; Houston 10-34

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Hornets earned a 123-99 win in their most recent contest against Houston in December of 2021.

Charlotte received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 130-118 to the Boston Celtics. Despite the loss, Charlotte had strong showings from center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards in addition to seven dimes, and power forward Jalen McDaniels, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Plumlee has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, falling 140-132. Center Alperen Sengun put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 33 points and 15 rebounds along with six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Charlotte is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Hornets against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 118.93 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.