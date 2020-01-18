Watch Rockets vs. Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Rockets vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Houston
Current Records: Los Angeles 33-8; Houston 26-14
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Houston Rockets will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Lakers needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 119-118 to the Orlando Magic. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of PF Kyle Kuzma, who did not have his best game; he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Houston on Wednesday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers, falling 117-107. PG Russell Westbrook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a triple-double on 31 points, 12 assists, and 11 boards. The matchup made it Westbrook's third in a row with at least 30 points.
The losses put the Lakers at 33-8 and Houston at 26-14. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.60%. Houston has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.7 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 138 vs. Los Angeles 134
- Dec 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Oct 20, 2018 - Houston 124 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 10, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 31, 2017 - Houston 148 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 03, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 15, 2017 - Houston 139 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 07, 2016 - Houston 134 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 114
- Apr 10, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Jan 17, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 17, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Dec 12, 2015 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 97
