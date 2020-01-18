Watch Rockets vs. Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 33-8; Houston 26-14

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Houston Rockets will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Lakers needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 119-118 to the Orlando Magic. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of PF Kyle Kuzma, who did not have his best game; he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Houston on Wednesday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers, falling 117-107. PG Russell Westbrook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a triple-double on 31 points, 12 assists, and 11 boards. The matchup made it Westbrook's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The losses put the Lakers at 33-8 and Houston at 26-14. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.60%. Houston has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.7 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.