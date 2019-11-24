Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Rockets vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: Houston 11-5; Dallas 10-5
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are 12-4 against the Dallas Mavericks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Houston and Dallas will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.94 points per game.
It was close but no cigar for the Rockets as they fell 122-119 to the Los Angeles Clippers last week. A silver lining for Houston was the play of SG James Harden, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 37 points, 12 dimes, and eight rebounds.
A well-balanced attack led Dallas over the Cleveland Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory. The Mavericks really took it to Cleveland for a full four quarters, racking up a 143-101 victory. The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to SG Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists along with seven boards. Doncic's afternoon made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Dallas' win lifted them to 10-5 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 11-5. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.00
Odds
The Rockets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Houston 94 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 11, 2019 - Houston 120 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 08, 2018 - Dallas 107 vs. Houston 104
- Nov 28, 2018 - Dallas 128 vs. Houston 108
- Mar 11, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Dallas 82
- Feb 11, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 24, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 21, 2017 - Houston 107 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 27, 2016 - Houston 123 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 10, 2016 - Houston 109 vs. Dallas 87
- Oct 30, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Dallas 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Houston 106 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 06, 2016 - Dallas 88 vs. Houston 86
- Jan 24, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - Houston 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Nov 14, 2015 - Dallas 110 vs. Houston 98
