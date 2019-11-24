Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Houston 11-5; Dallas 10-5

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 12-4 against the Dallas Mavericks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Houston and Dallas will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.94 points per game.

It was close but no cigar for the Rockets as they fell 122-119 to the Los Angeles Clippers last week. A silver lining for Houston was the play of SG James Harden, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 37 points, 12 dimes, and eight rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Dallas over the Cleveland Cavaliers every single quarter on their way to victory. The Mavericks really took it to Cleveland for a full four quarters, racking up a 143-101 victory. The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to SG Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists along with seven boards. Doncic's afternoon made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Dallas' win lifted them to 10-5 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 11-5. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.