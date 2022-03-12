Through 1 Quarter

The Dallas Mavericks are flexing their muscles against the Houston Rockets, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Mavericks have jumped out to a quick 31-23 lead against Houston.

Dallas has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Luka Doncic and center Dwight Powell. The former has nine points and four assists in addition to seven rebounds, while the latter has ten points along with two boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Maxi Kleber's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Shooting guard Jalen Green has led the way so far for the Rockets, as he has six points along with two steals.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Houston

Current Records: Dallas 40-26; Houston 17-49

What to Know

This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.12 points per game. The Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. Houston isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 139-130 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston's shooting guard Jalen Green looked sharp as he had 32 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Dallas on Wednesday, but luck did not. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 107-77 walloping at the New York Knicks' hands. Dallas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 61-34. Point guard Luka Doncic did his best for the Mavericks, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with six boards. Doncic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

The Rockets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 130-106 punch to the gut against Dallas in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can Houston avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.01

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Houston

Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Ankle)

Christian Wood: Out (Illness)

Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Dallas