Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Houston

Current Records: Dallas 29-18; Houston 29-18

What to Know

Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 110 points per game. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center after a few days off. The Mavericks know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Houston likes a good challenge.

The point spread favored Dallas on Tuesday, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 133-104 defeat to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Portland Trail Blazers took down Houston 125-112 on Wednesday. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and ten boards along with six assists. Westbrook's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 29-18. Dallas is 14-3 after losses this year, Houston 11-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Dallas.