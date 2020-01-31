Watch Rockets vs. Mavericks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Rockets vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Houston
Current Records: Dallas 29-18; Houston 29-18
What to Know
Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 110 points per game. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center after a few days off. The Mavericks know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully Houston likes a good challenge.
The point spread favored Dallas on Tuesday, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 133-104 defeat to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Portland Trail Blazers took down Houston 125-112 on Wednesday. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and ten boards along with six assists. Westbrook's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 29-18. Dallas is 14-3 after losses this year, Houston 11-6.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Dallas.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Dallas 137 vs. Houston 123
- Mar 10, 2019 - Houston 94 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 11, 2019 - Houston 120 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 08, 2018 - Dallas 107 vs. Houston 104
- Nov 28, 2018 - Dallas 128 vs. Houston 108
- Mar 11, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Dallas 82
- Feb 11, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 24, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 21, 2017 - Houston 107 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 27, 2016 - Houston 123 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 10, 2016 - Houston 109 vs. Dallas 87
- Oct 30, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Dallas 92
- Oct 28, 2016 - Houston 106 vs. Dallas 98
- Apr 06, 2016 - Dallas 88 vs. Houston 86
- Jan 24, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - Houston 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Nov 14, 2015 - Dallas 110 vs. Houston 98
