Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Rockets vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Houston 0-1; New Orleans 0-2
Last Season Records: Houston 53-29; New Orleans 33-49
What to Know
Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as Houston and New Orleans will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Houston has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
On Thursday, the Rockets couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 117-111 to Milwaukee. SG Eric Gordon had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only 11 points in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New Orleans was the 129-125 winner over Dallas when they last met March. On Friday? They had no such luck. The Pelicans took a 123-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas. This makes it the second defeat in a row for New Orleans.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston was third worst when it came to rebounds per game last year, with the team coming up with only 42.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Rockets, the Pelicans were third best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 115.4 on average. This game should give some indication of how well those numbers will fit the teams this season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.75
Odds
The Rockets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 238
Series History
Houston have won 11 out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Holiday day-to-day with knee sprain
Holiday suffered the injury during New Orleans' loss to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night
-
Embiid out with ankle sprain
Embiid tweaked his ankle in the season-opening win against the Celtics
-
Sneaker watch: Heat get style infusion
An offseason infusion of style and charisma has the Heat buzzing this season
-
Bucks vs. Heat odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
-
Best NBA DFS picks, Saturday DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Jimmy Butler will miss Heat road trip
The Heat are in Milwaukee on Saturday and Minnesota on Sunday
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans