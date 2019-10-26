Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Houston 0-1; New Orleans 0-2

Last Season Records: Houston 53-29; New Orleans 33-49

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as Houston and New Orleans will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Houston has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

On Thursday, the Rockets couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 117-111 to Milwaukee. SG Eric Gordon had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only 11 points in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was the 129-125 winner over Dallas when they last met March. On Friday? They had no such luck. The Pelicans took a 123-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of Dallas. This makes it the second defeat in a row for New Orleans.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston was third worst when it came to rebounds per game last year, with the team coming up with only 42.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Rockets, the Pelicans were third best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 115.4 on average. This game should give some indication of how well those numbers will fit the teams this season.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.75

The Rockets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 238

Series History

Houston have won 11 out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.