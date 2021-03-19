Who's Playing

Detroit @ Houston

Current Records: Detroit 11-29; Houston 11-28

What to Know

The Houston Rockets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET March 19 at Toyota Center. Detroit will be strutting in after a victory while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Houston and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 108-94 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Houston got a solid performance out of shooting guard Kevin Porter, who had 25 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Detroit sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Small forward Saddiq Bey was the offensive standout of the contest for the Pistons, shooting 6-for-10 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest Friday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-9 against the spread when favored.

Houston is now 11-28 while Detroit sits at 11-29. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston has only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last ten games against Houston.