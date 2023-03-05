Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Houston
Current Records: San Antonio 16-48; Houston 14-49
What to Know
The Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 7 p.m. ET March 5 at Toyota Center after both having played games yesterday. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Houston is hoping for another win. They took down the Spurs 122-110 this past Saturday. Houston can attribute much of their success to forward Tari Eason, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
San Antonio's loss took them down to 16-48 while Houston's victory pulled them up to 14-49. Allowing an average of 122.02 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.86
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 21 out of their last 35 games against Houston.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Houston 122 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 19, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 08, 2022 - San Antonio 118 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 28, 2022 - San Antonio 123 vs. Houston 120
- Feb 04, 2022 - San Antonio 131 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 25, 2022 - San Antonio 134 vs. Houston 104
- Jan 12, 2022 - Houston 128 vs. San Antonio 124
- Feb 06, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 16, 2021 - San Antonio 103 vs. Houston 91
- Jan 14, 2021 - Houston 109 vs. San Antonio 105
- Aug 11, 2020 - San Antonio 123 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 16, 2019 - Houston 109 vs. San Antonio 107
- Dec 03, 2019 - San Antonio 135 vs. Houston 133
- Mar 22, 2019 - Houston 111 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 22, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2018 - Houston 136 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 10, 2018 - San Antonio 96 vs. Houston 89
- Apr 01, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Houston 83
- Mar 12, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. San Antonio 93
- Feb 01, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. San Antonio 91
- Dec 15, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. San Antonio 109
- May 11, 2017 - San Antonio 114 vs. Houston 75
- May 09, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Houston 107
- May 07, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. San Antonio 104
- May 05, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Houston 92
- May 03, 2017 - San Antonio 121 vs. Houston 96
- May 01, 2017 - Houston 126 vs. San Antonio 99
- Mar 06, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Houston 110
- Dec 20, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 12, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Houston 100
- Nov 09, 2016 - Houston 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 27, 2016 - San Antonio 104 vs. Houston 94
- Jan 27, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Houston 99
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Antonio 121 vs. Houston 103
- Dec 25, 2015 - Houston 88 vs. San Antonio 84