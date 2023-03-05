Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Houston

Current Records: San Antonio 16-48; Houston 14-49

What to Know

The Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 7 p.m. ET March 5 at Toyota Center after both having played games yesterday. The Rockets will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Houston is hoping for another win. They took down the Spurs 122-110 this past Saturday. Houston can attribute much of their success to forward Tari Eason, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

San Antonio's loss took them down to 16-48 while Houston's victory pulled them up to 14-49. Allowing an average of 122.02 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.86

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 21 out of their last 35 games against Houston.