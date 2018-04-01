Watch Rockets vs. Spurs online: NBA live stream info, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Rockets are already pushing another 12-game win streak
The Rockets (62-14) have clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. This is an incredible achievement for a Rockets team that was already considered a borderline contender last season. Now, they're largely considered the best team in the NBA this season. Of course, none of that matters come playoff time.
The Spurs (44-32) got news that Kawhi Leonard is probably not coming back this season. He's off to New York for more rehab. Considering ow they've turned around their season during their toughest stretch, and everything they've been through this season, it's impressive they've gotten this far.
How to watch Rockets vs. Spurs
- Date: Sunday, April 1
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: watchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: It will be interesting to see how much effort the Rockets put in to finishing out this season. They've achieved their goal for the regular season and done everything they can to set themselves up for the playoffs. Now, they just need to finish out healthy and get ready for the games that matter.
However, with James Harden gunning for MVP, there is still reason for Houston to at least keep their foot partially on the gas. Especially when playing a team like San Antonio. The Spurs were in danger of missing the playoffs all together, but they've pulled themselves together and have reached the fourth seed in the West. Now, they need to hold on.
The Rockets would be the obvious favorite in a normal game, but it's hard to know how seriously they're going to take this game. Rest seems likely, especially for veterans like Chris Paul, and the Spurs have much more to play for. It's probably leaning towards Houston still, but it's very close.
