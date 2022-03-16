Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Houston

Current Records: Phoenix 55-14; Houston 17-51

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Dec. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Houston will take on Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.22 points per matchup.

Houston has to be aching after a bruising 130-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Houston was down 98-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Houston were shooting guard Jalen Green (17 points) and small forward David Nwaba (15 points).

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Suns' strategy against New Orleans on Tuesday. Phoenix took down New Orleans 131-115. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 27 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

Houston have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Rockets against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Houston was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in February as they fell 124-121 to Phoenix. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Suns are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Phoenix.