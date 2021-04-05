Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Houston
Current Records: Phoenix 34-14; Houston 13-36
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Phoenix won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.
The Suns entered their matchup this past Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 140-103 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-50. Point guard Chris Paul and shooting guard Devin Booker were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists in addition to five rebounds and the latter had 32 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, falling 122-115. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kevin Porter, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over eight times en route to a 12-point finish.
This next contest looks promising for Phoenix, who are favored by a full 11 points. Those brave souls putting their money on the Rockets against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 15-34 record ATS can't hold a candle to Phoenix's 32-16.
The Suns' win brought them up to 34-14 while Houston's loss pulled them down to 13-36. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix comes into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. On the other end of the spectrum, Houston has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Phoenix's 5.20% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
