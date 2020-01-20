Watch Rockets vs. Thunder: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Houston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 24-19; Houston 26-15

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.61 points per game.

The Rockets came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, falling 124-115. Houston got a solid performance out of PG Russell Westbrook, who had 35 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Westbrook's evening made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday as they won 119-106. It was another big night for PG Chris Paul, who had 30 points and seven assists.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Rockets are now 26-15 while Oklahoma City sits at 24-19. The Thunder are 12-11 after wins this year, and the Rockets are 9-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.50

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Oklahoma City.