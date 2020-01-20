Watch Rockets vs. Thunder: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Rockets vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Houston
Current Records: Oklahoma City 24-19; Houston 26-15
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.61 points per game.
The Rockets came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, falling 124-115. Houston got a solid performance out of PG Russell Westbrook, who had 35 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Westbrook's evening made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday as they won 119-106. It was another big night for PG Chris Paul, who had 30 points and seven assists.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The Rockets are now 26-15 while Oklahoma City sits at 24-19. The Thunder are 12-11 after wins this year, and the Rockets are 9-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.50
Odds
The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 229
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Oklahoma City.
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Houston 92
- Oct 28, 2019 - Houston 116 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Apr 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 111
- Feb 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Houston 112
- Dec 25, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Nov 08, 2018 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Houston 80
- Apr 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Dec 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Houston 107
- Apr 25, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2017 - Houston 113 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Apr 21, 2017 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Houston 113
- Apr 19, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Apr 16, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 26, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 05, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 09, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Houston 103
- Apr 03, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Houston 107
- Jan 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 02, 2015 - Houston 110 vs. Oklahoma City 105
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Buy or Sell: Zion debut takes the cake
The No. 1 overall pick is expected to make his debut this week against the Spurs
-
Lakers' Davis available vs. Celtics
Davis has missed almost two weeks of action after taking a scary fall on his backside against...
-
Sabonis gets first triple-double in win
Sabonis finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Pacers won in Denver for...
-
NBA DFS advice, best Jan. 20 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks back on top
It was a short run in the No. 1 spot for the Lakers, who were outdone by the Bucks this week
-
Raptors vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Raptors vs. Hawks matchup 10,000 times.
-
Lakers make statement in win vs. Houston
The Lakers and Rockets battled it out in what could be a playoff preview
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset