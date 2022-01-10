Through 2 Quarters

Those hoping for the Houston Rockets to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves may want to start looking elsewhere for things to brighten their day. Minnesota is in control with a 77-54 lead over the Rockets.

The Timberwolves have enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D'Angelo Russell. The former has 22 points and two assists in addition to three boards, while the latter has shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and has recorded 19 points, five dimes and four rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jaden McDaniels' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Houston has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Josh Christopher, who has 12 points.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Houston

Current Records: Minnesota 19-20; Houston 11-29

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head to Toyota Center at 7 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Houston Rockets. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Minnesota's strategy against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Minnesota put the hurt on Oklahoma City with a sharp 135-105 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Minnesota had established a 103-80 advantage. Minnesota's point guard D'Angelo Russell was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 27 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, 2022 "welcomed" the Rockets with a 130-106 beatdown courtesy of the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 80-60. The top scorer for Houston was power forward Christian Wood (20 points).

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-6 ATS in away games but only 21-18 all in all.

Houston's defeat took them down to 11-29 while Minnesota's victory pulled them up to 19-20. Allowing an average of 115.90 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.47

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Houston

Trevelin Queen: Out (Personal)

Armoni Brooks: Out (Covid-19)

Usman Garuba: Out (Covid-19)

Alperen Sengun: Out (Ankle)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Minnesota