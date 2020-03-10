Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Houston
Current Records: Minnesota 19-44; Houston 39-24
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.56 points per contest. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Toyota Center. If the game is anything like Houston's 131-124 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The matchup between Minnesota and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 120-107 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (21 points) and shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (19 points) were the top scorers for the Timberwolves.
Meanwhile, Houston suffered a grim 126-106 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Houston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Power forward Robert Covington had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.
Minnesota has some work to do to even out the 4-18 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 18 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Houston 131 vs. Minnesota 124
- Jan 11, 2020 - Houston 139 vs. Minnesota 109
- Nov 16, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 17, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2018 - Minnesota 103 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Houston 122 vs. Minnesota 104
- Apr 23, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 100
- Apr 21, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Houston 105
- Apr 18, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Minnesota 82
- Apr 15, 2018 - Houston 104 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2018 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 120
- Feb 23, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 18, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Houston 142 vs. Minnesota 130
- Jan 11, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 17, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Minnesota 109
- Apr 11, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 18, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Minnesota 104
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Hawks beat Hornets in bizarre game
The Hawks escaped with a 143-138 win
-
NBA alters media policy over coronavirus
With growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, the NBA, owners and execs will hold a...
-
Nuggets vs. Bucks odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Samson weighs in on LeBron's comments
David Samson weighed in on LeBron's recent comments
-
NBA DFS: March 9 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Hawks vs. Hornets odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Hawks vs. Hornets game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers