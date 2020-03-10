Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Houston

Current Records: Minnesota 19-44; Houston 39-24

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.56 points per contest. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Toyota Center. If the game is anything like Houston's 131-124 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The matchup between Minnesota and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 120-107 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Malik Beasley (21 points) and shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (19 points) were the top scorers for the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Houston suffered a grim 126-106 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Houston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Power forward Robert Covington had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.

Minnesota has some work to do to even out the 4-18 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Over/Under: 232

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 18 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.