Through 3 Quarters

The Portland Trail Blazers fell flat on their face against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. a victory is still up for grabs for either squad after three quarters, but Rip City is up 91-85 over the Houston Rockets

The top scorers for the Trail Blazers have been shooting guard CJ McCollum (19 points), center Jusuf Nurkic (18 points), and shooting guard Anfernee Simons (17 points). Anfernee Simons does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Houston has been led by small forward Garrison Mathews, who so far has 19 points.

Houston has lost 91% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Portland @ Houston

Current Records: Portland 20-28; Houston 14-34

What to Know

This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per contest. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Houston has to be hurting after a devastating 134-104 loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Rockets were down 105-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jalen Green had a rough night: he played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Portland on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 132-112 walloping at the Dallas Mavericks' hands. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 23 points and seven assists.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. At 7-14 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Rip City isn't so hot on the road, where they are 7-14.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.04

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston and Portland both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.

Nov 12, 2021 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 92

May 10, 2021 - Portland 140 vs. Houston 129

Jan 28, 2021 - Houston 104 vs. Portland 101

Dec 26, 2020 - Portland 128 vs. Houston 126

Aug 04, 2020 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 102

Jan 29, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Houston 112

Jan 15, 2020 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107

Nov 18, 2019 - Houston 132 vs. Portland 108

Jan 05, 2019 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 101

Dec 11, 2018 - Houston 111 vs. Portland 103

Oct 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 85

Apr 05, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Portland 94

Mar 20, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Portland 111

Jan 10, 2018 - Houston 121 vs. Portland 112

Dec 09, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. Portland 117

Mar 30, 2017 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107

Nov 27, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Portland 114

Nov 17, 2016 - Houston 126 vs. Portland 109

Feb 25, 2016 - Houston 119 vs. Portland 105

Feb 10, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Houston 103

Feb 06, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Houston 79

Nov 18, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. Portland 103

Injury Report for Houston

Kevin Porter: Out (Covid-19)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Portland