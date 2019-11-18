Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Houston 10-3; Portland 5-8
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET. Houston is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Rockets took their matchup against Minnesota by a conclusive 125-105 score. The score was close at the half, but the Rockets pulled away in the second half with 61 points.
Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Antonio Spurs, but they still walked away with a 121-116 win. Portland can attribute much of their success to SG CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 32 points, seven dimes and six rebounds.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Rockets to 10-3 and the Trail Blazers to 5-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.43
Odds
The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Portland.
- Jan 05, 2019 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 101
- Dec 11, 2018 - Houston 111 vs. Portland 103
- Oct 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 85
- Apr 05, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 20, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 10, 2018 - Houston 121 vs. Portland 112
- Dec 09, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 30, 2017 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 27, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Portland 114
- Nov 17, 2016 - Houston 126 vs. Portland 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Houston 119 vs. Portland 105
- Feb 10, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 06, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Houston 79
- Nov 18, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. Portland 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS lineups, top Nov. 17 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
PG sets franchise mark in rout of Hawks
George is the first player in Clippers history to score 30-plus points in his first two games...
-
Hammon, Duncan take over on Spurs bench
Popovich confirmed after the game that Duncan was the acting head coach
-
Hornets hit second straight game-winner
Graham is off to a terrific start this season
-
Giannis with huge plays on both ends
The Greek Freak was getting it done on both ends
-
Kawhi sits again with knee contusion
Leonard suffered the knock on Wednesday night against the Clippers
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans