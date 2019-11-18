Watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Houston 10-3; Portland 5-8

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET. Houston is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Rockets took their matchup against Minnesota by a conclusive 125-105 score. The score was close at the half, but the Rockets pulled away in the second half with 61 points.

Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Antonio Spurs, but they still walked away with a 121-116 win. Portland can attribute much of their success to SG CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 32 points, seven dimes and six rebounds.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Rockets to 10-3 and the Trail Blazers to 5-8. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.43

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Portland.