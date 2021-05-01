Who's Playing
Golden State @ Houston
Current Records: Golden State 31-32; Houston 16-47
What to Know
This Saturday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.3 points per game. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Houston should still be feeling good after a win, while Golden State will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Rockets were able to grind out a solid victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, winning 143-136. Shooting guard Kevin Porter was a one-man wrecking crew for Houston, shooting 9-for-15 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 50 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Dubs and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday was not particularly close, with Golden State falling 126-114. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who had 37 points and eight assists along with six boards.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 24 of their 32 home games.
The Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Warriors when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 125-109. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 23 out of their last 37 games against Houston.
- Apr 10, 2021 - Golden State 125 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 17, 2021 - Golden State 108 vs. Houston 94
- Feb 20, 2020 - Houston 135 vs. Golden State 105
- Dec 25, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Houston 104
- Nov 06, 2019 - Houston 129 vs. Golden State 112
- May 10, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Houston 113
- May 08, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 99
- May 06, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Golden State 108
- May 04, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 30, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 109
- Apr 28, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 100
- Mar 13, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. Houston 104
- Feb 23, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Golden State 112
- Jan 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Golden State 134
- Nov 15, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. Golden State 86
- May 28, 2018 - Golden State 101 vs. Houston 92
- May 26, 2018 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 86
- May 24, 2018 - Houston 98 vs. Golden State 94
- May 22, 2018 - Houston 95 vs. Golden State 92
- May 20, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Houston 85
- May 16, 2018 - Houston 127 vs. Golden State 105
- May 14, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 20, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 04, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Houston 114
- Oct 17, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Golden State 121
- Mar 31, 2017 - Golden State 107 vs. Houston 98
- Mar 28, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 20, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 01, 2016 - Houston 132 vs. Golden State 127
- Apr 27, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Houston 81
- Apr 24, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Houston 94
- Apr 21, 2016 - Houston 97 vs. Golden State 96
- Apr 18, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 106
- Apr 16, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 78
- Feb 09, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Houston 110
- Dec 31, 2015 - Golden State 114 vs. Houston 110
- Oct 30, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Houston 92