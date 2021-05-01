Who's Playing

Golden State @ Houston

Current Records: Golden State 31-32; Houston 16-47

What to Know

This Saturday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.3 points per game. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Houston should still be feeling good after a win, while Golden State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Rockets were able to grind out a solid victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, winning 143-136. Shooting guard Kevin Porter was a one-man wrecking crew for Houston, shooting 9-for-15 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 50 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Dubs and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday was not particularly close, with Golden State falling 126-114. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who had 37 points and eight assists along with six boards.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 24 of their 32 home games.

The Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Warriors when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 125-109. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 23 out of their last 37 games against Houston.