Who's Playing

Washington @ Houston

Current Records: Washington 3-9; Houston 6-9

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Houston's 159-158 victory from their previous meeting in October of 2019, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Rockets made easy work of the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday and carried off a 133-108 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Houston had established a 104-83 advantage. Center DeMarcus Cousins and shooting guard Eric Gordon were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former posted a double-double on 28 points and 17 boards along with five dimes and the latter shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points.

Meanwhile, Washington's and the San Antonio Spurs' matchup on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Washington was thoroughly outmatched 73-54 in the second half. The Wizards found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 121-101 punch to the gut against the Spurs. A silver lining for Washington was the play of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 31 points in addition to seven rebounds. The contest made it Beal's fourth in a row with at least 31 points.

Houston's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 3-9. Allowing an average of 121.25 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last nine games against Washington.