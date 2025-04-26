There is no basketball player in the world that Luka Dončić loves to embarrass more than Rudy Gobert. Every time Luka gets the four-time Defensive Player of the Year in isolation, everyone and everything else disappears and he starts dancing with downright ill intent.

He's not just looking to score on Gobert. He's looking to humiliate him, the way he did in Game 2 of last year's Western Conference finals when he turned Gobert inside out before burying the game-winning 3.

But Gobert is a better perimeter defender than the widespread mockery suggests. He's been clowned on some big stages, which stick in everyone's memory. He's also been played off the floor by smaller postseason lineups, but he can generally do a decent job.

Well, he did more than a decent job on Dončić in the third quarter of Friday's Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota was up by two points late in the frame when Dončić got Gobert isolated at the top of the key. He started his dance, thinking he would easily separate for his patented step-back. But Gobert was ready, and as Luka pulled back for the shot he stripped him clean and started a fast break that led to a Jaden McDaniels 3-point play.

It's hard to tell whether Gobert consciously stripped down on the ball or if Dončić almost guided the ball into Gobert's hand as part of his upward shooting motion. It looks like a little of both.

Either way, Dončić, clearly not feeling well with a stomach virus and is operating on minimal energy, didn't dig as deep in his bag as he has typically done on Gobert, who didn't have to do much to stay in front as Dončić got a little nonchalant with some fancy dribbling that didn't really establish any leverage.

But give Gobert credit. He sat in a stance and made himself big and wide and made a play with his hands. He has been the butt of Dončić's joke more than once. This time, he got the last laugh.