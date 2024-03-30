Halftime Report

The Kings fell flat on their face against the Mavericks last Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Sitting on a score of 60-51, the Kings have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Kings came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Dallas 43-29, Sacramento 42-30

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $60.00

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Mavericks pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1-point favorite Kings.

A well-balanced attack led the Mavericks over the Kings in every quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that the Mavericks blew the Kings out of the water with a 132-96 final score. Dallas pushed the score to 96-76 by the end of the third, a deficit Sacramento had little chance of recovering from.

The Mavericks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. The match was Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 22 points along with six assists.

Dallas has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 43-29 record this season. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 42-30.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.