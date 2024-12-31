3rd Quarter Report

Down four at the end of the second quarter, the Kings now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 94-81.

The Kings entered the match with six straight losses and they're well on their way to making it seven. Can they turn things around, or will the Mavericks hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Dallas 20-12, Sacramento 13-19

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks will round out the year against one another at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Golden 1 Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Kings are headed into Monday's contest looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Saturday. They took a 132-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers.

Despite their defeat, the Kings saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. De'Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists, was perhaps the best of all. That's the most assists Fox has posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was DeMar DeRozan, who went 12 for 17 en route to 25 points plus seven assists and six rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Kings were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Lakers only posted 33.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 126-122 to the Trail Blazers.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks got top-tier performance from Kyrie Irving, who went 16 for 26 en route to 46 points plus two steals. Irving has become a key player for the Mavericks: the team is 15-3 when he posts at least 25 points, but 5-9 otherwise.

Sacramento's defeat dropped their record down to 13-19. As for Dallas, their loss dropped their record down to 20-12.

Looking forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-7 against the spread).

The Kings came up short against the Mavericks when the teams last played back in March, falling 107-103. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.