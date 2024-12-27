3rd Quarter Report
Only one more quarter stands between the Kings and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 91-77.
The Kings entered the match with four straight losses and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will the Pistons hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.
Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Detroit 13-17, Sacramento 13-17
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit
- Ticket Cost: $44.44
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. The Pistons pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Kings.
The Pistons will bounce into Thursday's match after (finally) beating the Lakers, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Lakers 117-114. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Detroit has posted since November 25th.
Meanwhile, the Kings' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. Their bruising 122-95 defeat to the Pacers might stick with them for a while. It was supposed to be a close game, and Sacramento was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Indiana.
Even though they lost, the Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pacers only pulled down six.
Detroit has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-17 record this season. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 13-17.
The Pistons beat the Kings 133-120 in their previous meeting back in February. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Kings' Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Pistons still be able to contain Sabonis? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Sacramento is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 227.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
