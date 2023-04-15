Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Regular Season Records: Golden State 44-38, Sacramento 48-34

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Golden State 0, Sacramento 0

The Warriors are 8-2 against the Kings since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Golden State Warriors will fight it out against the Sacramento Kings in a Western conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Kings will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

The Warriors finished their regular season with a 44-38 record overall (53.7% PCT). The Kings did slightly better, finishing 48-34 (58.5% PCT). The pair played four times in the regular season, with the Warriors winning three times and the Kings taking the other one.

Saturday's game will be the first of seven battles between the Warriors and the Kings. Check back on CBS Sports to see who will be starting their playoff series on the wrong foot.

Odds

Sacramento are a slight 1-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

